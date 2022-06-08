Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Spears Abacus Advisors LLC

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.5% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $52,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stanley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $1,964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,324 shares of company stock worth $21,778,481 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $3.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,346.94. The stock had a trading volume of 10,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,893. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,415.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,648.82.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,310.24.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

