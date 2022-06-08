Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Trimmed by Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 86.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 5.1% of Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $227.50 to $209.25 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $162.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.97.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
