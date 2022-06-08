American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) will report $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.00. American Axle & Manufacturing posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 14.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXL. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $96,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AXL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.23. The stock had a trading volume of 49,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,264. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.27. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.21. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

