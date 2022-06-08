American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.18 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.35 billion. American Electric Power posted sales of $3.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full year sales of $18.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.12 billion to $18.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.34 billion to $19.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.98.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,814,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,791. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $104.81. The stock has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

In related news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $862,491.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,256.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,116 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,297,000 after buying an additional 2,305,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,671 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,000,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,687,000 after purchasing an additional 644,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,347,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,540,000 after purchasing an additional 303,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

