American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,662 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 41.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,236 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,097,746 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $506,791,000 after buying an additional 869,167 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Express by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,638,584,000 after buying an additional 622,891 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1,051.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 578,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $94,636,000 after buying an additional 528,228 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.26.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $168.69 on Wednesday. American Express has a 1 year low of $149.71 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $127.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

