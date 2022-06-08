American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its stake in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 985,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,447 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 5.27% of American Public Education worth $21,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in American Public Education by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in American Public Education by 9.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in American Public Education by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in American Public Education by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Public Education in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on APEI shares. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of American Public Education from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

APEI stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.91. 117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,923. The company has a market cap of $281.20 million, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.64. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. American Public Education had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 2.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

