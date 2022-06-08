Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Raised by Spears Abacus Advisors LLC

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 108.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Amgen by 12.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $664,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amgen from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $244.07. The stock had a trading volume of 16,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,045. The company has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.20. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

