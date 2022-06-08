Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.44 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) will post $80.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.98 million to $90.00 million. Amyris reported sales of $52.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full year sales of $363.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $342.70 million to $379.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $549.51 million, with estimates ranging from $457.43 million to $690.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $57.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.45 million. The firm’s revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMRS. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

In other Amyris news, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 34,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $81,677.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,655 shares in the company, valued at $623,972.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 49,616 shares of company stock valued at $116,101 over the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amyris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,333,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,769,000 after buying an additional 83,539 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 691,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 426,598 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amyris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amyris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.43. 172,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,353,100. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.66. Amyris has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $17.42.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

