Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.32-$2.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95 billion-$3.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.89 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.52.

ADI traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $165.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,920,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,829,476. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $143.81 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.32 and its 200-day moving average is $164.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $85.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 86.12%.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $782,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,636 shares of company stock worth $2,440,461 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 38.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

