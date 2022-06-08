Analysts Anticipate Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $109.40 Million

Analysts expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $109.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Clarus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110.30 million and the lowest is $106.50 million. Clarus posted sales of $73.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year sales of $472.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $470.00 million to $478.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $510.38 million, with estimates ranging from $498.40 million to $524.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $118.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.52 million. Clarus had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLAR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.29. 1,436,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.27 million, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.39. Clarus has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $2,783,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,553,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,595,643.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 335,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,227,850. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,494,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,438,000 after buying an additional 702,734 shares during the period. Invenire Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus during the fourth quarter worth $5,545,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Clarus by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,607,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,557,000 after purchasing an additional 193,267 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Clarus in the fourth quarter valued at $5,038,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Clarus by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,033,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,081,000 after purchasing an additional 165,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

