Analysts Anticipate Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.43. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $161.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HOMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

NASDAQ:HOMB traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.37. The stock had a trading volume of 15,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,223. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average is $23.24. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.0% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 15,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 125,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 66,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

