Analysts Anticipate Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Will Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Brokerages expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.98. Realty Income reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

O has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.40.

O stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,978,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,556. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.71. The company has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $62.74 and a twelve month high of $75.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 290.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of O. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 48,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 15,811 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Realty Income by 672.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 42,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

