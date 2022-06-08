Analysts Expect Aegon (NYSE:AEG) to Post $0.17 EPS

Equities analysts expect Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aegon’s earnings. Aegon posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 64.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aegon will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aegon.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter. Aegon had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 8.08%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aegon from €5.30 ($5.70) to €5.40 ($5.81) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Aegon from €5.60 ($6.02) to €5.80 ($6.24) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.38) to €5.30 ($5.70) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.37.

Shares of AEG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.28. 130,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,210,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aegon has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 115,664,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657,900 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,160,000. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in Aegon by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,398,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,556,000 after buying an additional 27,146 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Aegon by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,377,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,156,000 after buying an additional 228,802 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aegon by 4.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,811,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,163,000 after acquiring an additional 152,011 shares in the last quarter. 10.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

