Analysts Expect KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Million

Analysts expect that KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KemPharm’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.80 million and the lowest is $1.70 million. KemPharm reported sales of $11.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full year sales of $20.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.69 million to $22.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $45.93 million, with estimates ranging from $37.70 million to $54.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). KemPharm had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%.

A number of research firms have commented on KMPH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KemPharm in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in KemPharm by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,253,334 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after buying an additional 17,792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KemPharm by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,516,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,630,000 after purchasing an additional 33,367 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in KemPharm by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KemPharm by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,527 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,795 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in KemPharm by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 285,915 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

KMPH traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.89. 274,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,600. KemPharm has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $15.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.18.

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

