Analysts Expect Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Brokerages predict that Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings. Myers Industries reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Myers Industries.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.22. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

In related news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Myers Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Myers Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Myers Industries by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Myers Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Myers Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MYE stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,708. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.05. Myers Industries has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $893.24 million, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.38%.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

