Analysts Expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.51 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) to post sales of $11.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.91 billion. Nucor reported sales of $8.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year sales of $43.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.42 billion to $45.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $37.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.28 billion to $45.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nucor.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS.

NUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.36.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,519,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $556,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,302 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,771,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.88. Nucor has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.73.

Nucor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nucor (NUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.