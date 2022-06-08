Analysts Set Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target at $77.75

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMRC shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Ameresco from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $85.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $58.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $101.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.42 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 2,999 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $235,481.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louis P. Maltezos sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $247,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Ameresco by 356.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

