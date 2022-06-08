Analysts Set Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Price Target at $34.60

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,506,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,684,063. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of -33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $37.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.33 per share, with a total value of $233,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

