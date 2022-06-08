Analysts Set First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target at C$21.00

Shares of First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$21.00.

Several research firms recently commented on FCR.UN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of TSE:FCR.UN traded down C$0.19 on Wednesday, hitting C$15.54. The company had a trading volume of 407,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,778. First Capital Realty has a 1-year low of C$14.49 and a 1-year high of C$19.19. The stock has a market cap of C$3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.58.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

