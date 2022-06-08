Analysts Set Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) PT at $131.73

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.73.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GH. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health stock opened at $40.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.43. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $133.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.02. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 107.20% and a negative return on equity of 62.68%. The business had revenue of $96.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -4.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $289,823.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GH. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 1,690.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.