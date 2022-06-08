Analysts Set Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Target Price at GBX 176.13

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 176.13 ($2.21).

Several research firms have commented on SRP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.38) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.03) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.32) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Serco Group from GBX 155 ($1.94) to GBX 170 ($2.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

LON:SRP traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 182 ($2.28). 2,909,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,898,365. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 154.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 140.88. Serco Group has a 12 month low of GBX 118.90 ($1.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 183.30 ($2.30). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.06.

In other news, insider Rupert Soames sold 117,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.88), for a total transaction of £176,409 ($221,063.91).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

