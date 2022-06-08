Analyzing Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) and Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS)

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) and Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Five9 alerts:

97.9% of Five9 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.3% of Versus Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Five9 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Five9 and Versus Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five9 $609.59 million 11.53 -$53.00 million ($1.09) -92.71 Versus Systems $770,000.00 10.61 -$17.85 million ($0.70) -0.95

Versus Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Five9. Five9 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Versus Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Five9 and Versus Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five9 1 2 16 0 2.79 Versus Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Five9 presently has a consensus price target of $159.89, suggesting a potential upside of 58.21%. Versus Systems has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 274.98%. Given Versus Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Versus Systems is more favorable than Five9.

Profitability

This table compares Five9 and Versus Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five9 -11.43% -24.00% -3.90% Versus Systems -1,009.81% -67.10% -51.98%

Risk and Volatility

Five9 has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Versus Systems has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Five9 beats Versus Systems on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Five9 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions. Its solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, video, chat, email, website, social media, click-to-call, callback, and mobile channels, as well as through APIs; and provides natural language processing and automatic speech recognition solutions. The company serves customers in various industries comprising banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, technology, and education. Five9, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

Versus Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates eXtreme Engagement Online, a platform that allows live event producers, professional sports franchises, video game publishers and developers, live event producers, and professional sports franchises, as well as other interactive media content creators, to offer in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges alongside other user engagement tools. It primarily sells its access to platform and service offerings through its direct sales organization. Versus Systems Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.