Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Upgraded to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NLY has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

NYSE NLY traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.59. 1,510,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,732,760. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.32. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 141.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 41.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Annaly Capital Management (Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.