Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Upgraded to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
NLY has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.
NYSE NLY traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.59. 1,510,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,732,760. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.32. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 41.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Annaly Capital Management (Get Rating)
Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Annaly Capital Management (NLY)
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
- Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.