Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.82–$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $453.00 million-$457.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.63 million.Appian also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.37–$0.33 EPS.

Shares of Appian stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.75. 6,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,141. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.88 and a 200-day moving average of $57.93. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -36.69 and a beta of 1.77. Appian has a 12 month low of $40.63 and a 12 month high of $149.82.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $114.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.19 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 24.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Appian in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Appian currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.83.

In related news, insider Pavel Zamudio-Ramirez sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $118,252.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,249.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $11,565,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,600,034 shares in the company, valued at $305,317,572.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 825,030 shares of company stock worth $38,892,351 and sold 16,082 shares worth $908,684. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Appian by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Appian by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

