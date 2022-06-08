Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 893,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,990 shares during the quarter. Sanders Capital LLC owned about 0.33% of Aptiv worth $147,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $561,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $684,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 225,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,177,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,748,000 after buying an additional 16,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APTV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen cut their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.40.

NYSE APTV traded up $1.60 on Wednesday, reaching $111.26. The stock had a trading volume of 14,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,572. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $88.15 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.00.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

