Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.82

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.82 and last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 10220 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.98.
ACLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.19.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACLX. SR One Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arcellx in the first quarter worth about $77,110,000. Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in Arcellx in the first quarter worth about $56,317,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcellx in the first quarter worth about $21,493,000. AJU IB Investment Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcellx in the first quarter worth about $19,360,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Arcellx in the first quarter worth about $7,012,000. 44.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Arcellx Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACLX)
Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcellx (ACLX)
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
- Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.