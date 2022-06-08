Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.82

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.82 and last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 10220 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.98.

ACLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.19.

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.92). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcellx, Inc. will post -6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACLX. SR One Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arcellx in the first quarter worth about $77,110,000. Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in Arcellx in the first quarter worth about $56,317,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcellx in the first quarter worth about $21,493,000. AJU IB Investment Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcellx in the first quarter worth about $19,360,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Arcellx in the first quarter worth about $7,012,000. 44.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcellx Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

