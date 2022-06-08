Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives $33.14 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.14.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $83.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.37. 14,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,273. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.79.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $5.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,282.62% and a negative return on equity of 64.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

