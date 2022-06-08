Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Major Shareholder Ares Management Llc Purchases 20,022 Shares

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 20,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $174,992.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,543,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,668,442. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Ares Management Llc acquired 75,568 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $640,060.96.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Ares Management Llc acquired 150,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,270,500.00.

ARES traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.51. 416,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.18. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $90.08.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.10 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ares Management from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

