Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Shares Up 8%

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) shares shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.73. 773,925 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 719,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aspira Women’s Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.89.

Aspira Women’s Health ( NASDAQ:AWH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 102.03% and a negative net margin of 485.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nicole Sandford acquired 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 136,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,481.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Barber Palmieri acquired 43,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,076.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 267,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,240.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWH. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company provides OVA1, OVERA, and OVA1plus to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for the risk of gynecologic cancer.

