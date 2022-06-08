ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $170.24 Million

Brokerages expect that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) will report sales of $170.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $166.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $174.44 million. ATI Physical Therapy posted sales of $164.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full-year sales of $682.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $680.52 million to $684.25 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $760.23 million, with estimates ranging from $753.60 million to $767.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ATI Physical Therapy.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. ATI Physical Therapy had a negative net margin of 145.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in ATI Physical Therapy by 42.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ATI Physical Therapy by 51.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATI Physical Therapy stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.12. The stock had a trading volume of 466,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,894. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46. ATI Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

