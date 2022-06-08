ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) Shares Down 1.9%

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.52. 5,105 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 12,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ATIF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,104 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of ATIF worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

ATIF Holdings Limited operates as a consulting company in Asia and North America. It offers IPO advisory services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company primarily helps clients going public on the OTC markets and exchanges in the United States. It also operates IPOEX.com, an internet-based financial information service platform that provides membership services, including market information, pre-IPO education, and IR media and matchmaking services to SMEs and financing institutions; and chinacnnm.com, a news and financial information platform.

