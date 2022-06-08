Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Shares Acquired by Samsara BioCapital LLC

Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,159 shares during the quarter. Avadel Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.0% of Samsara BioCapital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Samsara BioCapital LLC’s holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVDL. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $18,625,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 811,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after purchasing an additional 68,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 47,955 shares during the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $3,920,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVDL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.62. 29,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,581,361. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $11.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $6.45.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric J. Ende purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,900 shares in the company, valued at $248,184. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $155,400. 2.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVDL shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

