Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO – Get Rating) rose 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 11,073 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 130,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $50.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.73.
Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Avalon GloboCare had a negative net margin of 628.59% and a negative return on equity of 372.31%. The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter.
About Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO)
Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical related consulting services, including research studies, executive education, daily online executive briefings, tailored expert advisory services, and consulting and management services in the areas of immunotherapy and second opinion/referral services.
