Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avalon stock opened at $3.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Avalon has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $5.66.

Get Avalon alerts:

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.58 million during the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.01%.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.