AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 160.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 152,698 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.18% of AvalonBay Communities worth $62,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVB opened at $204.85 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.62 and a 52 week high of $259.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.78. The firm has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.10%.

AVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.06.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

