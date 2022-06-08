Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating) rose 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.07 and last traded at $1.07. Approximately 305,732 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 601,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

The company has a market cap of $39.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 3.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 25.57, a quick ratio of 24.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter. Ayro had a negative return on equity of 41.29% and a negative net margin of 1,096.37%.

In other Ayro news, CEO Thomas Michael Wittenschlaeger bought 30,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $28,392.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,392.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ayro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ayro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ayro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Ayro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ayro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO)

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use. The company provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.

