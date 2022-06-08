Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,811 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Baidu were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Baidu by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Baidu by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $150.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.13. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.62 and a 52 week high of $209.17.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.12.

Baidu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.