Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.61.

A number of research analysts have commented on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HSBC raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

In other news, Director William G. Beattie sold 5,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $196,544.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $454,797.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $3,851,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,676,459.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,262,823 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,805,091 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,254,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,278,000 after buying an additional 28,319,193 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,229,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Baker Hughes by 17.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 101,199,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,707,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012,092 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 312.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,252,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,977,000 after purchasing an additional 14,587,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,492,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.49. 7,250,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,018,177. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.52.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 218.19%.

About Baker Hughes (Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

