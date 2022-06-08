Banano (BAN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $130,852.00

Banano (BAN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Banano coin can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Banano has a total market cap of $9.91 million and $130,852.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.76 or 0.00227691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,191.07 or 0.99977207 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (BAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,874,946 coins and its circulating supply is 1,356,472,706 coins. Banano’s official website is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

