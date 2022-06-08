Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Keebeck Wealth Management LLC

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Bank of America by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

BAC stock opened at $36.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

