Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Smead Capital Management Inc.

Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,685,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 679,171 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 4.3% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $163,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. now owns 604,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,899,000 after buying an additional 111,806 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 148.2% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 123,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after buying an additional 73,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.41.

BAC stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.96. The stock had a trading volume of 321,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,001,460. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.41 and a 200 day moving average of $42.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

