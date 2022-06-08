BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Stock Price Down 14%

BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSE:BBTV – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 14% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.02 and last traded at C$2.02. Approximately 151,864 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 78,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.35.

BBTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of BBTV from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of BBTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of BBTV from C$18.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of BBTV from C$9.00 to C$3.25 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BBTV has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.68.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.65.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of creators with each other; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support; BBTV Fast Pay, which provides early payment of revenue to content creators; and Pay to Crypto enables content creators to choose their form of payment in cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USD Stablecoin.

