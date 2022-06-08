BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.61 Billion

Equities analysts expect BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) to post $4.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BCE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.64 billion and the lowest is $4.57 billion. BCE reported sales of $4.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BCE will report full-year sales of $18.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.69 billion to $18.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $19.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.98 billion to $19.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

BCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.18.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in BCE in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in BCE by 258.7% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in BCE in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.20. 1,248,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,932. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.35. The firm has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.46. BCE has a 1-year low of $48.12 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.81%.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

