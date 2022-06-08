Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,781.10 ($47.38).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BWY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bellway from GBX 3,421 ($42.87) to GBX 3,289 ($41.22) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bellway from GBX 3,600 ($45.11) to GBX 3,660 ($45.86) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bellway from GBX 4,380 ($54.89) to GBX 3,390 ($42.48) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,040 ($38.10) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

In related news, insider John F. Tutte acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,545 ($31.89) per share, for a total transaction of £509,000 ($637,844.61).

Shares of LON:BWY traded down GBX 17.20 ($0.22) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,321.80 ($29.10). 117,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,825. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Bellway has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,156 ($27.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,650 ($45.74). The firm has a market cap of £2.87 billion and a PE ratio of 6.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,407.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,796.19.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.56) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. Bellway’s payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

