Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.40-$9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $48.30 billion-$49.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.12 billion.

Shares of BBY traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.82. 159,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,750,589. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $69.07 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.58. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Best Buy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.88.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $113,715.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,584.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $230,908.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,522 shares of company stock valued at $8,183,822. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Best Buy by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,839 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

