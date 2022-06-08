Beyond Finance Price Tops $1.59 (BYN)

Beyond Finance (BYN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Beyond Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the dollar. Beyond Finance has a market capitalization of $14.09 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.89 or 0.00228598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.87 or 0.00430931 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00029907 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyond Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

