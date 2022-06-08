BinaryX Market Capitalization Tops $265.59 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 8th. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $265.59 million and $39.02 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BinaryX has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One BinaryX coin can now be purchased for approximately $131.29 or 0.00434182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BinaryX alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004284 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004117 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00163082 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000271 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.