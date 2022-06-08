BinaryX Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29.53 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 8th. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $265.08 million and $29.53 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. One BinaryX coin can now be purchased for $131.04 or 0.00433641 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BinaryX alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004292 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004099 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00160956 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 214% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX (CRYPTO:BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.