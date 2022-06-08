Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Receives $148.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHVN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

In other news, CAO George C. Clark sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $594,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $144.75. The company had a trading volume of 741,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,109. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.53. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $79.01 and a 1 year high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by ($0.45). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

