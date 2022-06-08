BitcoinPoS (BPS) Market Capitalization Tops $446,923.49

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 8th. BitcoinPoS has a market cap of $446,923.49 and $70.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for $0.0809 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinPoS alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BPS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,735,387 coins and its circulating supply is 5,523,933 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinPoS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinPoS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.